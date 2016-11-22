Casino Night 2016

Cumulus Media and Team Casino are once again joining forces to bring you their second annual Vegas themed New Year’s Eve Casino Night to benefit MDA Summer Camps.

There will be light food, beer and wine available for an additional purchase through The Hilton. Then we’ll ring in the new year with a free champagne toast at midnight.

There will also be a live DJ to let you dance your way into 2017.

Outgoing and energetic dealers will be on hand for Texas Hold Em, Black Jack, Roulette, and Craps. And don’t worry if you’re a novice, the dealers will teach you how to play.

We’ll also provide chances to win fabulous prizes like trips and food.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE.