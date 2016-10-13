TRUNK OR TREAT 2016

KUGN & Kendall Auto Group are gearing up for Halloween this year, with the 2nd annual ‘Trunk-or-Treat!’
KUGN and Kendall Auto Group have a super safe way for you and the kids to enjoy the trick or treating experience with the ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ on Halloween day from 4-6pm at the parking lot behind the Valley River Center mall.
Kendall Auto Group will be on hand with a bunch of new cars, and those trunks will be full of candy for the kids and the parents to enjoy!
Plus the folks from Eugene Comic Con (EUCON), are bringing the DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ to the event.
Join us on Halloween day from 4-6pm in the parking lot behind the VRC for the 2nd annual, ‘Trunk-or-Treat!’
