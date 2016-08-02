Lose Weight And Stop Smoking With Mark Patrick Seminars

Mark Patrick hypnosis is coming to Springfield on August 15 for one day only! Lose weight or stop smoking now through hypnosis. Join the over half million people who have stopped smoking and lost weight the easy way. That’s right. Join America’s best known hypnotist Mark Patrick. Mark’s weight loss seminar is Monday, August 15 from 5:30-7:30 pm and the stop smoking seminar is 8-10 pm at The Holiday In Hotel at 919 Kruse Way in Springfield. Registration starts 30 minutes prior to the session, and seating is limited, so get there early to reserve your spot. For only $49.99 you can change your life through the power of hypnosis.

Find out more at MarkPatrickSeminars.com